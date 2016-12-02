Aaron Keylock releases All The Right Moves video

Aaron Keylock has released a video for All The Right Moves exclusively with TeamRock.

The song features on the guitar prodigy’s upcoming debut album Cut Against The Grain which will be released on January 20 via Provogue/Mascot Label Group.

He issued a lyric video for the Against The Grain in October.

The album was produced by Supersonic Blues Machine man Fabrizio Grossi – with Keylock previously explaining why it’s taken so long for the album to materialise.

Keylock told TeamRock: “It was just waiting for the right time, the right producer, the right studio. I signed to Mascot last February and since then, it’s just been trying to sort things.

“As soon as we met Fab, everything has been moving really quick. It seems to have either gone too slow or too fast. We could have done it a lot quicker but it wouldn’t have been as good, so it’s good that we stuck it out.”

Cut Against The Grain is available for pre-order.

The Cut Against The Grain cover

Aaron Keylock Cut Against The Grain tracklist

All The Right Moves Down Medicine Man Falling Again Just One Question Against The Grain That’s Not Me Try Spin The Bottle Sun’s Gonna Shine No Matter What The Cost

