Aaron Keylock details debut album

Guitarist Aaron Keylock has revealed details of his debut solo album.

It’ll be titled Cut Against The Grain and will be released on January 20 via Provogue/Mascot Label Group.

Last month, Keylock released a stream of his new single Against The Grain – and he’s now issued a lyric video for the track, which features on the Fabrizio Grossi-produced album. Watch it below.

Speaking of some of the tracks, Keylock says: “Just One Question was probably the first song I ever wrote when I was 13. Musically and lyrically it was just a blues song and it’s funny to think it’s still with me and that I’ve been playing it for almost five years.

“Against The Grain was penned about three years ago now and has grown on the road. I had a Led Zeppelin style riff, mixed it with some Johnny Winter vibe and stamped my own style on it.”

He adds: “I guess what I’ve always loved about rock’n’roll is that you’re free to express yourself in many ways and to use many guitar techniques to convey different emotions. My influences really vary.”

Keylock will head out on tour later this week on a run of shows with Wilko Johnson and Joanne Shaw Taylor, along with further dates with Simo and Federal Charm.

The Cut Against The Grain cover

Aaron Keylock Cut Against The Grain tracklist

All The Right Moves Down Medicine Man Falling Again Just One Question Against The Grain That’s Not Me Try Spin The Bottle Sun’s Gonna Shine No Matter What The Cost

TR+ Extended Interview - Class Of 2015: Dan Patlansky & Aaron Keylock

Oct 06: Warrington Parr Hall (with Wilko Johnson)

Oct 07: Sheffield City Hall (with Wilko Johnson)

Oct 08: Edinburgh Queens Hall (with Wilko Johnson)

Oct 13: Salisbury City Hall (with Wilko Johnson)

Oct 14: Cambridge Corn Exchange (with Wilko Johnson)

Oct 15: Birmingham Town Hall (with Wilko Johnson)

Oct 16: Bristol The Fleece (with Joanne Shaw Taylor)

Oct 17: Worcester Huntingdon Hall (with Joanne Shaw Taylor)

Oct 20: Nottingham Rescue Rooms (with Joanne Shaw Taylor)

Oct 21: Chester Live Rooms (with Joanne Shaw Taylor)

Oct 22: Southport The Atkinson (with Joanne Shaw Taylor)

Oct 23: Shrewsbury Theatre Severn (with Joanne Shaw Taylor)

Oct 26: Leeds Brudenell Social Club (with Joanne Shaw Taylor)

Oct 27: Stockton-On-Tees ARC (with Joanne Shaw Taylor)

Oct 28: Dunfermline Carnegie Hall (with Joanne Shaw Taylor)

Oct 29: Aberdeen The Lemon Tree (with Joanne Shaw Taylor)

Oct 31: Bury The Met (with Joanne Shaw Taylor)

Nov 02: Southampton The Brook (with Joanne Shaw Taylor)

Nov 03: Brighton Komedia (with Joanne Shaw Taylor)

Nov 04: Harpenden Public Halls (with Joanne Shaw Taylor)

Nov 05: Bury St Edmunds The Apex (with Joanne Shaw Taylor)

Nov 16: Southampton Talking Heads (Simo and Federal Charm)

Nov 17: Brighton The Haunt (Simo and Federal Charm)

Nov 18: Cardiff The Globe (Simo and Federal Charm)

Nov 19: Leek Foxlowe Arts Centre (Simo and Federal Charm)

Nov 21: Nottingham The Bodega Social Club (Simo and Federal Charm)

Nov 22: Wolverhampton The Robin (Simo and Federal Charm)

Nov 23: Bristol The Tunnels (Simo and Federal Charm)

Nov 25: York Fibbers (Simo and Federal Charm)

Nov 26: Crewe The Box (Simo and Federal Charm)

Nov 27: Norwich Waterfront (Simo and Federal Charm)

Nov 28: Sheffield The Greystones (Simo and Federal Charm)

Nov 30: Newcastle The Cluny (Simo and Federal Charm)

Dec 01: Glasgow, O2 ABC (Simo and Federal Charm)

Dec 02: Edinburgh The Mash House (Simo and Federal Charm)

Dec 03: Manchester The Deaf Institute (Simo and Federal Charm)

Dec 07: London O2 Academy Islington (Simo and Federal Charm)