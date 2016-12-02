Ace Frehley return to Kiss is ‘possibility’

Ace Frehley says there’s a “possibility” he could return to Kiss for a farewell tour – but adds that everything will be “fine” if it doesn’t happen.

Speculation has increased in recent months that the guitarist might commence a third stint with the band after frontman Paul Stanley guested on his solo album.

And Frehley insists his relationship with his former colleagues has never been as poor as it was perceived to be in public.

He co-founded Kiss in 1973 and first left in 1982, returning in 1996 and bowing out again four years later.

Frehley tells Trunk Nation on SiriusXM: “However the press colours the fact that we don’t get on, in reality we do. We have disagreements and things are said sometimes, but I’ve always been friends with those guys and they’ve been friends with me.

“We may not have agreed about certain things over the years, and there were times we didn’t talk. I mean, we created something amazing that withstood the test of time.”

He continues: “Me and Paul have been through a lot over the years – but whenever we hook up it’s like we’ve never been apart.”

The guitarist praises his ex-colleague’s commitment to their track Fire And Water, which appeared on his solo album Origins, Vol 1. “It was almost as if I’d never left the band,” he reports. “He was a consummate professional.”

Asked about the rumour that he could return for a final tour, Frehley says: “Rumours are rumours. I haven’t been contacted. I’m not ruling it out. It’s a possibility.

“If that’s something they would like to do to end the career of Kiss, if it was handled correctly, it could be great.

“Those guys run the show these days. I’m doing my thing and they’re doing their thing. If it happens it would be great. If it doesn’t I’ll be fine and they’ll be fine.”

Kiss just announced a tour of Europe and the UK in May next year.

May 01: Moscow Olympiski, Russia

May 04: Helsinki Hartwell Arena, Finland

May 06: Stockholm Tele2 Arena, Sweden

May 07: Oslo Spekrun, Norway

May 09: Horsens Forum, Denmark

May 10: Gothenburg Scandinavium, Sweden

May 12: Dortmund Westfallenhalle, Germany

May 13: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

May 15: Torino Pala Alpitour, Italy

May 16: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

May 18: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

May 20: Brno BCC, Czech Republic

May 21: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

May 23: Franfurt Festhalle, German

May 24: Rotterdam Ahoy, Holland

May 27: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

May 28: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena, UK

May 30: Manchester Arena, U

May 31: London O2 Arena, UK

