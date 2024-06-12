"I can’t wait to revisit some beautiful cities and venture to new ones." A.A. Williams announces 26-date US headline tour

A.A. Williams has announced an autumn/fall US headline tour, taking in 26 cities.

Having last toured the US as support to Sleep Token, the London-based death-gospel/post-rock singer-songwriter will embark upon her headline trek in September, launching the tour at the Arts at The Armory venue in Somerville, MA on September 12, and carry on through to October 19, with a tour-closing show at The Kingsland, in Brooklyn, New York.



"I’m so excited to return to the States after such an incredible experience supporting the mighty Sleep Token last year," Williams posted on social media, announcing the tour. "I can’t wait to perform on American soil again, to revisit some beautiful cities and venture to new ones."

The singer's most recent album, As The Moon Rests, was released in October '22, followed up, last year, by a standalone single cover of Placebo's Without You I'm Nothing.

A.A. Williams US headline tour 2024

Sep 12: Somerville Arts at The Armory, MA

Sep 13: Philadelphia Milkboy, PA

Sep 14: New Kensington Preserving Underground, PA

Sep 16: Lakewood The Foundry, OH

Sep 17: Detroit Lager House, MI

Sep 18: Chicago Downstairs at The Subterranean, IL

Sep 19: St Louis Blueberry Hill Duck Room, MO

Sep 21: Minneapolis 7th St Drive, MN

Sep 22: Cudahy X-Ray Arcade, WI

Sep 24: Denver Bluebird Theater, CO

Sep 27: Bend Volcanic Theatre Pub, OR

Sep 28: Portland Mississippi Studios, OR

Sep 29: Seattle Sunset Tavern, WA

Oct 01: San Francisco Milk Bar, CA

Oct 03: Los Angeles El Cid, CA

Oct 04: San Diego Brick by Brick, CA

Oct 05: Phoenix Last Exit Live, AZ

Oct 07: Dallas Sundown at Granada, TX

Oct 09: Oklahoma City Resonant Head, OK

Oct 11: Atlanta The Masquerade, GA

Oct 12: Nashville The End, TN

Oct 15: Greenville Swanson’s Warehouse, SC

Oct 17: Raleigh Kings Arcade, NC

Oct 18: Washington DC Pie Shop,

Oct 19: Brooklyn The Kingsland, NY

Tickets for the tour go on sale on June 14, at 12pm Eastern time.

A post shared by A.A. Williams (@aawilliamsmusic) A photo posted by on