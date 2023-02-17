A.A. Williams announces UK headline tour

A.A. Williams has announced a seven-date UK tour for May.

The singer is touring in support of her second album, As The Moon Rests, which was released in October.

“After being welcomed with such warmth on my last headline tour it’ll be a pleasure to not only return to some of my favourite places, but to venture to some new ones too,” says Williams. “My fans invoke the most beautiful atmosphere, I can’t wait to get back onstage and perform for them.”

The 'death-gospel' singer/songwriter will play:

May 20: Nottingham Rock City Beta

May 21: Gloucester Guildhall

May 22: Manchester Deaf Institute

May 24: Glasgow Stereo

May 25: Hebden Bridge Trades Club

May 26: Huddersfield Parish

May 27: London Portals Festival

This year's Portals Festival is being headlined by Japan's MONO, with Bo Ningen, post-rock duo Nordic Giants, And So I Watch You From Afar, Korean experimental/post-rock innovators Jambinai and Low among the supporting cast. It takes place at the multi-stage venue EartH in Hackney for the very first time and will run from May 27 and 28. Tickets for Portals are available here.

In addition, Williams will play shows in France, Holland and Belgium in May, visiting Utrecht Ekko (May 17), Paris' Backstage By The Mill (May 18) and Ghent Dunk! Festival (May 19). She has also been confirmed to make her debut Download festival appearance this summer, playing on June 8.

