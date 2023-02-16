Halestorm, Alter Bridge, Five Finger Death Punch and many more added to Download Festival 2023 line-up, day splits revealed

Download Festival have added over 40 new bands to their 2023 bill, including Halestorm, Alter Bridge, Five Finger Death Punch, Jinjer and more.

Alongside the news, the festival have also revealed the day splits for the event, which will take place from June 8 until June 11 at Donington Park, UK.

The new band additions will join headliners Bring Me The Horizon (who are set to play the Friday), Slipknot (Sunday) and Metallica (who will be delivering two separate, no-repeat performances on the Thursday and Saturday).

Other newly-announced bands on the bill include A.A. Williams, Antisaint, Avatar, Bad Wolves, Beauty School, Bob Vylan, Carcass, Carpenter Brut, Caskets, Cleopatrick, Clutch, Coheed and Cambria, Deaf Havana, Dinosaur Pile-up, Electric Callboy, Empire State Bastard, Epica, Fearless Vampire Killers, Green Lung, Greg Puciato, Hatebreed, Hot Milk, Ice Nine Kills, Jinjer, Joey Valence & Brae, Mammoth WVH, Mimi Barks, Mom Jeans, Neck Deep, Palaye Royale, Perturbator, Pup, Smash into Pieces, Spirit Adrift, Taipei Houston, The Amity Affliction, The Bronx, The Hu, The Warning, Tigress and Undeath.

This year's event will serve as the festival's 20th anniversary edition, and will be spread across four days rather than its usual three.

A brand new Camping Plus five-day ticket will also be available this year, which includes toilets and showers in a private campsite.

“We are next-level honoured to once again come back and partake in the Download shenanigans on the hallowed grounds of Castle Donington, which has an unparalleled place in rock history," say Metallica in a statement. "On top of that, to be able to share our double show format with two completely unique sets with no repeat songs for the first time ever in the U.K is way fuckin’ cool. Bring it on!”

“Download Festival was one of the first festivals I ever attended as a punter," says Bring Me The Horizon's Oli Sykes. "It was our first amazing festival experience to play as a band, and now the fact that we are headlining such a prestigious event blows my mind. We can’t wait to bring a whole new sound and show for the Download audience.”

“Download Festival!" declares Slipknot's Sid Wilson. "So many great memories, one of the most amazing crowds to play in front of, always an honour to share the bill with so many amazing bands, and of course, I’ll never miss the opportunity to play my homeland.”

Weekend and day tickets are now on sale, as well as a very limited amount of camping tickets and new VIP options over on the Download Festival website. (opens in new tab)