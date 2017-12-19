Could you be part of The TeamRock Team?

Do you live in or around London? Do you read TeamRock? Would you like to be a part of TeamRock’s development?

If the answer to all those questions is yes, we’d like to hear from you. TeamRock is hosting a focus group in January and we’d like our members to be at its core and help us shape the way our membership is run.

The group would meet in a central London location, food and drink would be provided, and you would have the opportunity to contribute to a discussion about the future of music and media.

If you’re interested, all you need to do is email TeamRock Editor In Chief Scott Rowley at scott.rowley@teamrock.com, explaining who you are and why you’d like to get involved.