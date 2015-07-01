5FDP 'punk' label with Jekyll And Hyde video

Five Finger Death Punch have released a video for their track Jekyll And Hyde.

The clip is the band’s attempt to ‘punk’ their record label Prospect Park, who were putting pressure on them to deliver a promo for the song, which is taken from new album Got Your Six, released on August 28.

Guitarist Zoltan Bathory says: “Punking the label and trolling the trolls is actually very satisfying. So either we make a video that makes a difference like Wrong Side Of Heaven did or we just fuck it all up and have fun with it – just clown the whole thing as we did with Under And Over It and now with this one. We didn’t even hire a director. We didn’t want this to accidentally make sense.”

The video features the band knitting baby socks, wearing pyjamas, shooting assault rifles and eating popcorn.

Jeremy Summers, president of Prospect Park Records, says: “First we were scratching our collective heads, but we never once interfered with their vision. So ultimately if that’s what the band wants to put out, we are not going to stop them. We were shocked, then cried, then laughed because it’s actually funny.”

5FDP are the cover stars in the new issue of Metal Hammer magazine, out now in print, digital and via TeamRock+. They played last month’s Download and have a string of live dates coming up, ahead of a joint tour with Papa Roach.

Jul 01: Saint Petersburg A2 Club, Russia

Aug 01: Sturgis Bufalo Chip, SD

Sep 04: Lexington Rupp Arena, KY

Sep 05: Cincinnati US Bank Arena, OH

Sep 06: Mount Pleasant Soaring Eagle Casino, MI

Sep 08: Mankato Verizon Wireless Center, MN

Sep 11: Missoula Adams Center, MT

Sep 12: Everett Xfinity Arena, WA

Sep 13: Spokane Arena, WA

Sep 15: Eugene Matthew Knight Arena, OR

Sep 16: Reno Lawlor Events Center, NV

Sep 18: Ontario Citizens Business Bank Centre, CA

Sep 19: Las Vegas The Joint AT Hard Rock Hotel, NV

Sep 20: West Valley City Maverick Centre, UT

Sep 22: Colorado Springs Broadmoor Worls Arena, CO

Sep 24: Independence Events Centre, MO

Sep 25: La Cross Center Arena, WI

Sep 26: Janesville JJO Sonic Boom, WI

Sep 27: Council Bluffs Mid America Centre, IA

Sep 29: Saint Charles The Family Arena, MO

Sep 30: Indianapolis Indiana State Fairground, IN

Oct 02: Cedar Rapids US Cellular Center, IA

Oct 03: Toledo Huntington Center, OH

Oct 04: Cleveland Jacobs Pavilion At Nautica, OH

Oct 06: Lowell Paul E Tsongas Arena, MA

Oct 08: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Oct 09: Glens Falls Civic Center, NY

Oct 10: Chester Rock Allegiance, PA

Nov 02: Helsinki Ice Hall Black Box, Finland

Nov 04: Stockholm Hovet, Sweden

5FDP AND PAPA ROACH EUROPEAN TOUR 2015

Nov 05: Oslo Sentrum, Norway

Nov 06: Copenhagen Tap1, Denmark

Nov 08: Hannover Swiss Life Hall, Germany

Nov 09: Leipzig Arena, Germany

Nov 11: Stuttgart Porsche Arena, Germany

Nov 13: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany

Nov 17: Amsterdam Zenith, Netherlands

Nov 21: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Nov 25: Dusseldorf MEH, Hermany

Nov 26: Brussels Forest National Club, Belgium

Nov 28: London Wembley Arena, UK

Got Your Six is released August 28 via Eleven Seven (and Prospect Park in the US).