5SOS unveil She’s Kinda Hot video

5 Seconds Of Summer have released a lyric video for She’s Kinda Hot – the lead single from their second album.

Guitarist Michael Clifford and drummer Ashton Irwin co-wrote the song with Joel and Benji Madden of Good Charlotte plus executive producer John Feldmann.

Clifford tells Rolling Stone: “I’m surprised people love that song because it’s heavy as hell. I’m so happy that people are supportive of that type of music again – the type of music that we’ve wanted to make.”

He says of the writing process: “Benji started playing the riff and we just all came around that. The first verse is literally the first thing that came to our head, which was just real stupid stuff. It’s got a really cool message, like, ‘Yeah, we’re screwed up kids, but we’re going to be okay.’”

Clifford endure a pyro accident in London last month and the incident led to the band replacing firebombs with confetti. Their second album is expected once they’ve completed the North American leg of their world tour.