5SOS Clifford in pyro accident

5 Seconds Of Summer guitarist Michael Clifford is recovering after his hair caught fire during their concert in London last night (Saturday).

He stood too close to a pyro during the encore on their second of three Wembley Arena shows. A video clip shows flame catching the back of his head and a cloud of smoke appearing as he runs for cover, then leaves the stage.

As a result the band finished their show one song early.

Clifford later tweeted a picture of himself with half his face bandaged and said: “Sorry I couldn’t finish the encore, but at least I look like Two-Face. Thanks for worrying!”

5SOS are due to appear at Wembley tonight (Sunday) then return to New Zealand and Australia for a run of shows before launching a North American tour:

Jun 14: London SSE Arena Wembley, UK

Jun 18: Auckland Victor Arena, New Zealand

Jun 20: Sydney Allphones Arena, Australia

Jun 23: Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Australia

Jun 25: Melbourne Rod Laver Arena, Australia

Jun 27: Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Australia

Jun 29: Perth Arena, Australia