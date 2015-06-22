5SOS ban pyros after Clifford accident

5 Seconds Of Summer guitarist Michael Clifford says he’s feeling “good” after his recent onstage accident – but they’ve changed their stage show as a result.

His hair caught fire during a show in London last week when he got too close to a pyro, forcing the band to end their encore early.

That’s led them to scrap pyrotechnics for future performances.

Clifford jokes with radio KIIS1065: “I was shredding so fast that my fingers caught on fire and burnt me.”

He continues: “I’m all good – luckily it wasn’t any worse. I sprained my ankle on stage two weeks before that then I got a bad back, so I’m not doing well these past few weeks.”

Asked if they’ll keep using pyro, he says: “No. We’ve got cute little confetti that comes out. It’s like a party, but it’s also kinda rock’n’roll.”

5SOS are currently on the Australian leg of their world tour and hope to release the follow-up to their self-titled debut album later this year.

Jun 23: Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Australia

Jun 25: Melbourne Rod Laver Arena, Australia

Jun 27: Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Australia

Jun 29: Perth Arena, Australia