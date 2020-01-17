3Teeth travel into the post-apocalyptic wasteland in Altær video

3Teeth have released their new video for Altær exclusively with Metal Hammer.

The song has been taken from the band’s latest album Metawar, which was launched last year through Century Media.

The promo mixes footage from the Mojave desert’s post-apocalyptic Wasteland Weekend festival with shots of the band playing live.

Frontman Alexis Mincolla tells Metal Hammer: “The vibe was immersive to say the least, and when temperatures dropped to about 40 degrees and the wind speeds kicked up to about 50 mph, it made for a very wild night.”

Speaking about the song last year in an exclusive Metal Hammer track-by-track guide to Metawar, Mincolla said: “Standing upon the fulcrum of our own extinction at the altar of change, we attempt to alter our DNA in a sort of failed promethean jail break from our own alien planet. Nothing will change until its too late."

Check out the video below.

3Teeth previously shared the album tracks American Landfill, Exxxit, Affluenza and President X.

3Teeth are currently gearing up for their UK and European tour, which will get under way in Nottingham on February 1. They’ll then head back across the Atlantic in March for a co-headline tour with Carnifex.

3Teeth: Metawar

3Teeth 2020 tour dates

Feb 01: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK

Feb 02: Glasgow Cathouse, UK

Feb 03: Manchester Rebellion, UK

Feb 04: Leeds Key Club, UK

Feb 05: Bristol Thekla, UK

Feb 06: London Heaven, UK

Feb 07: Antwerp Kavka, Belgium

Feb 08: Cologne MTC, Germany

Feb 10: Hamburg Hafenklang, Germany

Feb 11: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark

Feb 12: Oslo John Dee, Norway

Feb 14: Helsinki Tavastia, Finland

Feb 15: Tampere Olympia, Finland

Feb 17: Stockholm Nalen Klubb, Sweden

Feb 18: Malmo Babel, Sweden

Feb 20: Berlin Cassiopeia, Germany

Feb 21: Prague Underdogs, Czech Republic

Feb 23: Vienna Viper Room, Austria

Feb 24: Munich Backstage Club, German

Feb 25: Frankfurt Nachtleben, Germany

Feb 26: Milan Legend, Italy

Feb 27: Zurich Werk 21, Switzerland

Feb 28: Paris Les Etoiles, France

Feb 29: Amsterdam Upstairs at the Paradiso, Netherlands

Mar 13: Santa Ana The Observatory, CA

Mar 14: San Jose The Ritz, CA

Mar 16: Seattle El Corazon, WA

Mar 17: Vancouver Imperial, BC

Mar 19: Salt Lake City The Greek Station, UT

Mar 20: Denver Gothic Theater, CO

Mar 21: Merriam Aftershock, KS

Mar 22: Omaha The Waiting Room, NE

Mar 24: Minneapolis Cabooze, MN

Mar 25: Milwaukee Miramar Theatre, WI

Mar 26: Chicago Bottom Lounge, IL

Mar 27: Grand Rapids Elevation, MI

Mar 28: Flint The Machine Shop, MI

Mar 30: Boston Brighton Music Hall, MA

Mar 31: Montreal Les Foufounes Electriques, QC

Apr 01: Toronto Opera House, ON

Apr 02: New York Gramercy Theatre, NY

Apr 03: Syracuse The Westcott Theater, NY

Apr 04: Lancaster Chameleon Club, PA

Apr 06: Nashville Cannery Ballroom, TN

Apr 07: Atlanta The Masquerade, GA

Apr 08: Pensacola Vinyl Music Hall, FL

Apr 09: Houston Warehouse Live Studio, TX

Apr 10: Dallas Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill, TX

Apr 11: Austin Come and Take It Live, TX

Apr 15: Mesa Club Red, AZ

Apr 16: San Diego Brick By Brick, CA

Apr 17: Los Angeles The Regent, CA

Apr 18: Las Vegas Brooklyn Bowl, NV

May 01: Charlotte Epicenter 2020, NC

May 09: Daytona Rockville 2020, FL

May 16: Columbus Sonic Temple 2020, OH

Jun 21: Clisson Hellfest, France