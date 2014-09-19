1349 reveal stunning new video

True Norwegian black metal belongs in the underground, and who better than the movement’s current standard bearers - and this month's Subterranea cover stars – 1349 to take that quite literally?

With the release of their sixth full-length, Massive Cauldron Of Chaos, looming on the horizon – September 29 via Indie Recordings for seekers of specific information – and threatening to do away with our current Indian summer for good, the Oslo four-piece have braved the possibility of getting buried beneath tons of ancient rubble by descending into the grimmest mines of Kongsberg in the South-Eastern lands of Norway to record a video for the track Slaves.

Looking part Myst-gone-necro, part The Hills Have Eyes-style horror movie, this beautifully shot promo shows the band in imperious form, full of clinical, scything guitars, vocals like a fist clenched around your soul and a massive sermon-like chorus that will have you raising clenched fists to the quivering skies in seconds flat.

Gaze ye into the world of Slaves below and may darkness be your guide!

Check out 1349’s Facebook page here!

Pre-order the many manifestions of Massive Cauldron Of Chaos here!

And click here for 1349’s impending UK tour dates!