1349 return to UK

1349 will return to the UK in November at the end of a European tour, they’ve confirmed.

The four shows follow the launch of Massive Cauldron Of Chaos on September 29 via Indie Recordings. Metal Hammer last week revealed Mengele’s, the first track from their sixth record.

The Norwegian outfit are delighted to be crossing the continent for the first time in seven years. They say: “We haven’t done a proper tour of Europe since 2005, so it’s about time we got back in the saddle and offered our fans some unholy black metal.

“The tour will feature several cuts from the album, blended with some good ol’ classics from the rest of our catalogue. Prepare for the Aural Hallfire Legion to strike!”

Nov 19: London Underworld

Nov 21: Glasgow Audio

Nov 22: Dublin Voodoo Lounge

Nov 23: Manchester Sound Control