10cc reschedule 2020 dates to 2021

Art rockers 10cc have announced they've moved their 2020 tour dates to 2021 as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to affect the live music scene. The band announced the October 2020 dates in February of this year, but have now announced they've all been rescheduled;

“Although extremely disappointed to have had to move our autumn tour, we are delighted that we’ve been able to relocate it all to next April and May," says 10cc mainman Graham Gouldman. "These certainly are challenging times for all of us, so keep safe, hang onto your tickets and we look forward to seeing you all again next year.”

The line-up features Gouldman (bass, guitar, vocals), Rick Fenn (lead guitar, bass, vocals), Paul Burgess (drums, percussion) – both of whom have been with the band since the early years - Keith Hayman (keyboards, guitars, bass, vocals) and Iain Hornal (vocals, percussion, guitar, keyboards).

10cc will play:

Apr 4: Aberdeen Music Hall

Apr 5: Edinburgh Usher Hall

Apr 6: Perth Concert Hall

Apr 9: Northampton Derngate Theatre

Apr 10: Rhyl Pavilion

Apr 11: Stoke Victoria Hall

Apr 13: Carlisle Sands Centre

Apr 14: Sheffield City Hall

Apr 15: Halifax Victoria Theatre

Apr 16: Hull City Hall

Apr 18: Basingstoke Anvil

Apr 19: Leicester De Montfort Hall

Apr 20: Buxton Opera House

Apr 22: Margate Winter Gardens

Apr 23: Salisbury City Hall

Apr 24: Colchester Charter Hall

Apr 26: Cambridge Corn Exchange

Apr 27: Reading Hexagon

Apr 28: High Wycombe Swan Theatre

Apr 29: Croydon Fairfield Hall

Apr 30: Weymouth Pavilion

May 2: Stevenage Concert Hall

May 3: Dartford Orchard Theatre

May 4: Eastbourne Congress Theatre