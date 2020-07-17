10cc reschedule 2020 dates to 2021

Art rockers 10cc have announced they've moved their 2020 tour dates to 2021 as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to affect the live music scene. The band announced the October 2020 dates in February of this year, but have now announced they've all been rescheduled;
“Although extremely disappointed to have had to move our autumn tour, we are delighted that we’ve been able to relocate it all to next April and May," says 10cc mainman Graham Gouldman. "These certainly are challenging times for all of us, so keep safe, hang onto your tickets and we look forward to seeing you all again next year.”
The line-up features Gouldman (bass, guitar, vocals), Rick Fenn (lead guitar, bass, vocals), Paul Burgess (drums, percussion) – both of whom have been with the band since the early years - Keith Hayman (keyboards, guitars, bass, vocals) and Iain Hornal (vocals, percussion, guitar, keyboards).
10cc will play:
Apr 4: Aberdeen Music Hall
Apr 5: Edinburgh Usher Hall
Apr 6: Perth Concert Hall
Apr 9: Northampton Derngate Theatre
Apr 10: Rhyl Pavilion
Apr 11: Stoke Victoria Hall
Apr 13: Carlisle Sands Centre
Apr 14: Sheffield City Hall
Apr 15: Halifax Victoria Theatre
Apr 16: Hull City Hall
Apr 18: Basingstoke Anvil
Apr 19: Leicester De Montfort Hall
Apr 20: Buxton Opera House
Apr 22: Margate Winter Gardens
Apr 23: Salisbury City Hall
Apr 24: Colchester Charter Hall
Apr 26: Cambridge Corn Exchange
Apr 27: Reading Hexagon
Apr 28: High Wycombe Swan Theatre
Apr 29: Croydon Fairfield Hall
Apr 30: Weymouth Pavilion
May 2: Stevenage Concert Hall
May 3: Dartford Orchard Theatre
May 4: Eastbourne Congress Theatre