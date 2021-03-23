10cc announce UK tour for March 2022

Art rockers 10cc have announced a new UK tour for March 2022. The new Greatest Hits tour will begin in Liverpool on March 25, and take in York, Nottingham, Manchester, Cardiff, Bath, Southend, the iconic London Palladium, Bournemouth, Birmingham, Guildford, Glasgow and Gateshead.

"It’s difficult to express just how much we have missed playing live and how much we want to be back playing concerts for you," says funding member and band leader Graham Gouldman. "We look forward to seeing you all again in 2022.”

The current 10cc line-up features Gouldman (bass, guitar, vocals), Rick Fenn (lead guitar, bass, vocals), Paul Burgess (drums, percussion) – both of whom have been with the band since the early years - Keith Hayman (keyboards, guitars, bass, vocals) and Iain Hornal (vocals, percussion, guitar, keyboards).

In recent years, 10cc have toured worldwide, playing in Australia, Canada, Japan, Iceland, New Zealand, Russia, South Africa, the USA, and across Europe and throughout the UK - including sold out shows to over 60,000 people at British Summer Time (BST) in Hyde Park, and numerous sold out shows at the 5,200-capacity Royal Albert Hall.

10cc Greatest Hits tour dates:

Mar 25: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Mar 26: York Barbican

Mar 27: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Mar 28: Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Mar 30: Cardiff St David’s Hall

Mar 31: Bath Forum

Apr 1: Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Apr 3: London Palladium

Apr 4: Bournemouth Pavilion

Apr 5: Birmingham Symphony Hall

Apr 6: Guildford G Live

Apr 8: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Apr 9 : Gateshead Sage

Tickets are available from Ticketline or from venue box offices.