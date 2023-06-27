"We show no mercy!” 10cc announce the Ultimate Ultimate Greatest Hits Tour

10cc have revealed dates for their 2024 UK road trip, which they’ve called the Ultimate Ultimate Greatest Hits Tour. It seems fair enough, since last year’s dates were called the Ultimate Greatest Hits Tour.

Sole remaining founder member Graham Gouldman says: “In our formative years, it was all about the songs – and it’s the same for us now. We play them with love and energy, hit after hit after hit… we show no mercy!”

The pop-art squad’s hits, of course, include Rubber Bullets, Dreadlock Holiday, I’m Not In Love, Donna and I’m Mandy Fly Me, all of which contributed to their total of 15 million album sales in the UK alone.

Gouldman – who covers bass, guitar, keys and vocals – is joined on stage by lead guitarist, bassist and vocalist RIck Fenn, guitarist and percussionist Iain Hornal; keyboardist and guitarist Keith Hayman; and drummer and keyboardist Paul Burgess.

The quartet just completed their longest-running tour of Australia and New Zealand. When 10cc played in Sweden recently, ABBA icon Björn Ulvaeus went to the show and joined them backstage afterwards, resulting in an arrangement for Gouldman and Ulvaeus to share a Swedish stage together in July to discuss the craft of songwriting.

Tickets go on sale on Friday (June 30) for 10cc’s 2024 UK tour dates:

07/03 – Bristol Beacon

08/03 – Birmingham Symphony Hall

09/03 – Gateshead Sage

10/03 – York Barbican

12/03 – Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

13/03 – Carlisle Sands Centre

14/03 – Perth Concert Hall

15/03 – Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

16/03 – Sheffield City Hall

18/03 – Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

19/03 – Manchester Bridgewater Hall

20/03 – Reading Hexagon

21/03 – Bournemouth Pavilion

22/03 – Oxford New Theatre

23/03 – Swansea Arena

25/03 – London Royal Albert Hall

26/03 – Southend Cliffs Pavilion

27/03 – Cardiff St Davids Hall