Dave Grohl would be open to playing drums for ABBA, admits he "wept like a baby" on hearing their new music

Dave Grohl is no stranger to professing his love for his idols. Only recently, the frontman was gabbing over meeting the likes of Paul McCartney, David Bowie and Prince to Lauren Laverne on BBC Radio 6 Music’s Breakfast Show while discussing his new book, The Storyteller.

Now, the Foo Fighters leader reveals that his fanboyish tendencies even span beyond the realms of rock'n'roll, and that actually, he has quite the soft spot for Swedish pop royalty ABBA.

Speaking to BBC News, Grohl says that he would "get up and play drums at the opening of an envelope" for ABBA at any one of their performances, while claiming to be "such a big ABBA fan".

Discussing ABBA's two newly released tracks alongside their album announcement, Grohl declares: "When I saw that they were coming back and they had a record, I shot that link to 100 people I knew, then listened to the new song and wept like a baby. I cried like a baby. Oh man!”

Elaborating on his love for the new material, he continues, "It almost sounded like time hadn’t passed. Plus it was such a beautiful, romantic, melancholy, bitter-sweet retrospective", adding, "ugh, it’s amazing. ABBA can do no wrong.”

Grohl, who's been known to wear ABBA t-shirts onstage and on TV appearances, holds the group in such high regard that he even admitted he'd love to accompany the quartet on one of their upcoming shows, adding: "Listen, I will get up and play drums at the opening of an envelope. Show me a drum set and I will sit down to it. So yes, I would play with ABBA."

Strangely enough, this isn't the first time Grohl's world has been linked to the Eurovision heroes. In 1992, at the request of Kurt Cobain, the famous ABBA tribute band Björn Again supported them when Nirvana performed at that year's Reading Festival, with Grohl later admitting that "they stole the show."