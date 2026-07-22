"I still can’t believe that he’s not with us. There will never be another Ozzy." Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward share reflections on Ozzy Osbourne on the first anniversary of their friend's passing

Black Sabbath's surviving members Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward have shared their reflections on the loss of their friend and bandmate Ozzy Osbourne on the first anniversary of the singer's death.



Osbourne passed away at his family home near Chalfont St. Giles in Buckinghamshire, England, on July 22, 2025, aged 76. His death came just weeks after he and Black Sabbath played their final shows, on July 5, 2025, at Villa Park in Birmingham, supported by Metallica, Slayer, Guns N' Roses, Tool, Mastodon, Anthrax and more, under the banner Back To The Beginning.

In a post on his social media channels, Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi referenced the quartet's final musical bow, and admitted he's still processing his loss.

"It’s now a year since Ozzy’s passing and I still can’t believe that he’s not with us," Iommi wrote. "I watch him on YouTube and it feels like he’s still here with us. We always stayed in touch, almost every week or so and we’d usually talk about our ailments and then about what we’d been doing that particular week.

Latest Videos From Louder Watch full video here:

"The fans have been absolutely brilliant," the guitarist continued, "and the love and respect that they have shown for him has just been amazing.

I’m so glad that we were able to play one final show with the original line up of Sabbath at the Back To The Beginning show in our home town of Birmingham! There will never be another Ozzy. I miss you my dear friend."

A post shared by Tony Iommi (@tonyiommi) A photo posted by on

Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler, who also played in Osbourne's solo band during the late '80s and mid '90s, also paid tribute to his departed friend.



“One year ago today- hard to believe," the 77-year-old bassist posted on Instagram. "I am so glad we were able to do the final show , back in our hometown, just a couple of weeks before Ozzy left us. Gone in body, but his legend lives on. Such incredible memories. Ozzy forever!”



Bill Ward paid his own short but touching tribute.



“Every day, there is a presistent silence," the drummer posted."We miss you so much. Respectfully, with love to the Osbourne family. Bill and Jackie Ward family."



Sharon Osbourne has encouraged fans to listen to her husband's music if they want to celebrate Ozzy’s legacy.

"As Ozzy would say: when you want to remember me, just yank up the music really loud, as loud as you can get it, and just head bang,” she said..