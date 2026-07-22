Iron Maiden thank fans who attended Eddfest – and reveal that the festival dive bar was a victim of crime
Go behind the scenes at Knebworth Park with Steve Harris and some very enthusiastic fans
Iron Maiden have thanked fans who attended Eddfest earlier this month in a six-minute video that takes viewers behind the scenes at Knebworth Park and features contributions from band leader Steve Harris.
In the blurb accompanying the video, the band thank the fans who attended the festival, their merch partners, and the crew, before revealing that the Maiden-branded parasols at Eddie's Dive Bar were stolen on opening night and expressing their disappointment.
"Not cool, guys," they say. "Literally."
Highlights of the video include Harris exploring the festival site and embracing former Irons singer Blaze Bayley, footage of the Infinite Dreams Experience and the Unfair Funfair, as well as live and backstage footage of the band.
"I walked around before the public came in," says Harris. "I went around and looked at all the stuff. It's just amazing. All the museum stuff. It was just outrageous, really."
Harris also reveals that he watched the sets by all the Irons-connected bands he chose to perform on the first night of the festival. This lineup included Bayley, Stray, Gypsy's Kiss, Maiden United 1980, Airforce and Tony Moore's Awake.
Iron Maiden kick off the North American leg of the Run For Your Lives tour in Toronto at the end of August, which is followed by dates in Central and South America, New Zealand, Australia and Japan. Full schedule below.
Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox!
Iron Maiden: 2026 Run For Your Lives tour
Aug 29: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON
Aug 30: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON
Sep 03: Montréal Parc Jean-Drapeau, QC
Sep 05: Harrison Sports Illustrated Stadium, NJ
Sep 06: Harrison Sports Illustrated Stadium, NJ
Sep 09: Boston TD Garden, MA
Sep 11: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, OK
Sep 12: Charlotte Truliant Amphitheater, NC
Sep 15: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium, PA
Sep 17: Louisville Louder Than Life Festival, KY
Sep 19: Shakopee Mystic Amphitheater, MN
Sep 22: Chicago Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, IL
Sep 25: Los Angeles BMO Stadium, CA
Sep 27: Los Angeles BMO Stadium, CA
Sep 29: San Antonio Alamodome, TX
Oct 02: Mexico City Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico
Oct 05: San Salvador Estadio Jorge "Mágico" González, El Salvador
Oct 08: San José Estadio Nacional, Costa Rica
Oct 11: Bogotá Vive Claro, Colombia
Oct 14: Quito Estadio Atahualpa, Ecuador
Oct 17: Lima Estadio Nacional, Peru
Oct 20: Buenos Aires Estadio Hurácan, Argentina
Oct 21: Buenos Aires Estadio Hurácan, Argentina
Oct 25: São Paulo Allianz Parque, Brazil
Oct 27: São Paulo Allianz Parque, Brazil
Oct 28: Curitiba Arena da Baixada, Brazil
Oct 31: Santiago Estadio Nacional, Chile
Nov 01: Santiago Estadio Nacional, Chile
Nov 07: Auckland Spark Arena, New Zealand
Nov 08: Auckland Spark Arena, New Zealand
Nov 11: Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Australia
Nov 13: Melbourne AAMI Park, Australia
Nov 15: Sydney Allianz Stadium, Australia
Nov 18: Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Australia
Nov 19: Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Australia
Nov 24: Yokohama K-Arena, Japan
Nov 25: Yokohama K-Arena, Japan
Online Editor at Louder/Classic Rock magazine since 2014. 40 years in music industry, online for 27. Also bylines for: Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, The Word Magazine, The Guardian, The New Statesman, Saga, Music365. Former Head of Music at Xfm Radio, A&R at Fiction Records, early blogger, ex-roadie, published author. He once appeared in a Cure video dressed as a cowboy, has flown on the Goodyear Blimp, and thinks any situation can be improved by the introduction of cats. Favourite Serbian trumpeter: Dejan Petrović.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.