Iron Maiden have thanked fans who attended Eddfest earlier this month in a six-minute video that takes viewers behind the scenes at Knebworth Park and features contributions from band leader Steve Harris.

In the blurb accompanying the video, the band thank the fans who attended the festival, their merch partners, and the crew, before revealing that the Maiden-branded parasols at Eddie's Dive Bar were stolen on opening night and expressing their disappointment.

"Not cool, guys," they say. "Literally."

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Highlights of the video include Harris exploring the festival site and embracing former Irons singer Blaze Bayley, footage of the Infinite Dreams Experience and the Unfair Funfair, as well as live and backstage footage of the band.

"I walked around before the public came in," says Harris. "I went around and looked at all the stuff. It's just amazing. All the museum stuff. It was just outrageous, really."

Harris also reveals that he watched the sets by all the Irons-connected bands he chose to perform on the first night of the festival. This lineup included Bayley, Stray, Gypsy's Kiss, Maiden United 1980, Airforce and Tony Moore's Awake.

Iron Maiden kick off the North American leg of the Run For Your Lives tour in Toronto at the end of August, which is followed by dates in Central and South America, New Zealand, Australia and Japan. Full schedule below.

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Iron Maiden: 2026 Run For Your Lives tour

Aug 29: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

Aug 30: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

Sep 03: Montréal Parc Jean-Drapeau, QC

Sep 05: Harrison Sports Illustrated Stadium, NJ

Sep 06: Harrison Sports Illustrated Stadium, NJ

Sep 09: Boston TD Garden, MA

Sep 11: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, OK

Sep 12: Charlotte Truliant Amphitheater, NC

Sep 15: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium, PA

Sep 17: Louisville Louder Than Life Festival, KY

Sep 19: Shakopee Mystic Amphitheater, MN

Sep 22: Chicago Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, IL

Sep 25: Los Angeles BMO Stadium, CA

Sep 27: Los Angeles BMO Stadium, CA

Sep 29: San Antonio Alamodome, TX

Oct 02: Mexico City Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico

Oct 05: San Salvador Estadio Jorge "Mágico" González, El Salvador

Oct 08: San José Estadio Nacional, Costa Rica

Oct 11: Bogotá Vive Claro, Colombia

Oct 14: Quito Estadio Atahualpa, Ecuador

Oct 17: Lima Estadio Nacional, Peru

Oct 20: Buenos Aires Estadio Hurácan, Argentina

Oct 21: Buenos Aires Estadio Hurácan, Argentina

Oct 25: São Paulo Allianz Parque, Brazil

Oct 27: São Paulo Allianz Parque, Brazil

Oct 28: Curitiba Arena da Baixada, Brazil

Oct 31: Santiago Estadio Nacional, Chile

Nov 01: Santiago Estadio Nacional, Chile

Nov 07: Auckland Spark Arena, New Zealand

Nov 08: Auckland Spark Arena, New Zealand

Nov 11: Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Australia

Nov 13: Melbourne AAMI Park, Australia

Nov 15: Sydney Allianz Stadium, Australia

Nov 18: Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Australia

Nov 19: Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Australia

Nov 24: Yokohama K-Arena, Japan

Nov 25: Yokohama K-Arena, Japan

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