Watch Bruce Springsteen, Slash, Dave Grohl, Nancy Wilson, Billy Gibbons and more share memories of LA's most rock 'n' roll hotel in trailer for new documentary If These Walls Could Rock

A star-studded new documentary is promising to lift the lid on the storied history of Los Angeles' legendary rock 'n' roll hotel, the Sunset Marquis.

A luxurious home from home for generations of rock stars, actors, models and comedians, located at 1200 Alta Loma Road in West Hollywood, just off the Sunset Strip, the Sunset Marquis has a reputation as a sanctuary for the rich and famous, and the forthcoming documentary, If These Walls Could Rock will combine rare archival footage, vivid animation and candid interviews, to tell its story. Superstars interviewed for the film include Bruce Springsteen, Slash, Dave Grohl, Nancy Wilson, Morrissey, Sheryl Crow, Roger Daltrey, Cyndi Lauper and Joe Elliott.

A synopsis for the documentary promises that it will dive "deep into the debauchery, the music, and the magic that made the Marquis the heartbeat of rock 'n roll for over six decades."

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Beyond the rock 'n' roll antics, the film-makers also promise to turn the spotlight "a deeply personal story: the remarkable partnership between founder George Rosenthal and his son Mark, who transformed a modest West Hollywood motel into one of the most iconic destinations in music history."



"Most people have no idea of the history," director Tyler Measom told The Hollywood Reporter. "Even the musicians who stay there, I don't even think they know the vast history of this hotel. And they won't know until this film is out."



The film will premiere on August 14 at the Landmark Sunset theatre in Los Angeles, with the screening followed by a special question-and-answer event with the filmmakers and guests from the film. If These Walls Could Rock will launch simultaneously on Apple TV and Amazon.

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