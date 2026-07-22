"This performance honours Lemmy's legacy." Hollywood Vampires launch cover of Motörhead's Ace Of Spades
Supergroup Hollywood Vampires tour Europe next month to mark the release of the live album At Montreux Jazz Festival
All-star supergroup Hollywood Vampires have released a cover of Motörhead's classic Ace Of Spades ahead of next month's European tour. The track is taken from the band's upcoming live album At Montreux Jazz Festival, which is released on August 14 in the UK and two days later in the US.
"Lemmy was one of a kind," says frontman Alice Cooper. Ace Of Spades remains one of the defining songs in rock history, and this performance honours his legacy."
Cooper is joined in Hollywood Vampires by Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry, actor Johnny Depp, and Cooper/Crossbone Skully bassist Tommy Henriksen, with backing from drummer Glen Sobel, keyboardist Buck Johnson and bassist Chris Wyse, who takes the lead vocal on Ace Of Spades.
"Until the movie Dark Shadows [2012] I had never met Johnny Depp," Cooper told Classic Rock earlier this year. "I was telling Johnny about the drinking club with John Lennon, Keith Moon and Harry Nilsson. During the shooting, I played the 100 Club on Oxford Street and invited Johnny along.
"He got up with us and nailed every song. I said it would be fun to be a bar band again and play all the songs of my dead drunk friends."
The Hollywood Vampires’ European tour begins at London’s O2 Arena on August 12. Full dates below.
Hollywood Vampires: European Tour 2026
Aug 12: London O2 Arena, UK *
Aug 14: Cardiff Castle, UK $
Aug 15: Scarborough Open Air Theatre, UK $
Aug 17: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK
Aug 18: Manchester AO Arena, UK *
Aug 19: Birmingham Utilita Arena Birmingham, UK *
Aug 21: Colchester Castle Park, UK $
Aug 22: Halifax The Piece Hall, UK $
Aug 25: Nürnberg PSD Bank Nürnberg Arena, Germany
Aug 26: Paris Adidas Arena, France
Aug 28: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany
Aug 30: Hamburg Barclays Arena, Germany
Sep 01: Novegro-Tregarezzo Parco della Musica di Milano, Italy
Sep 02: Este Castello Carrarese, Italy
Sep 03: Zagreb Arena, Croatia
Sep 05: St. Pölten VAZ, Austria
Sep 06: Praha Sportovní hala Fortuna, Czechia
Sep 08: Budapest Papp László Sportaréna, Hungary
Sep 10: Łódź Atlas Arena, Poland
* with The Jesus and Mary Chain
$ with The Damned
Find Hollywood Vampires tickets.
Hollywood Vampires: At Montreux Jazz Festival tracklist
I Want My Now
Raise The Dead
I Got A Line On You
7 And 7 Is
My Dead Drunk Friends
Five To One / Break On Through
The Jack
Ace Of Spades
Baba O'Riley
As Bad As I Am
The Boogieman Surprise
I’m Eighteen
Combination
People Who Died
Sweet Emotion
Welcome to Bushwackers
Heroes
Train Kept A-Rollin’
School’s Out / Another Brick In The Wall
Online Editor at Louder/Classic Rock magazine since 2014. 40 years in music industry, online for 27. Also bylines for: Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, The Word Magazine, The Guardian, The New Statesman, Saga, Music365. Former Head of Music at Xfm Radio, A&R at Fiction Records, early blogger, ex-roadie, published author. He once appeared in a Cure video dressed as a cowboy, has flown on the Goodyear Blimp, and thinks any situation can be improved by the introduction of cats. Favourite Serbian trumpeter: Dejan Petrović.
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