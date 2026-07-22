All-star supergroup Hollywood Vampires have released a cover of Motörhead's classic Ace Of Spades ahead of next month's European tour. The track is taken from the band's upcoming live album At Montreux Jazz Festival, which is released on August 14 in the UK and two days later in the US.

"Lemmy was one of a kind," says frontman Alice Cooper. Ace Of Spades remains one of the defining songs in rock history, and this performance honours his legacy."

Cooper is joined in Hollywood Vampires by Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry, actor Johnny Depp, and Cooper/Crossbone Skully bassist Tommy Henriksen, with backing from drummer Glen Sobel, keyboardist Buck Johnson and bassist Chris Wyse, who takes the lead vocal on Ace Of Spades.

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"Until the movie Dark Shadows [2012] I had never met Johnny Depp," Cooper told Classic Rock earlier this year. "I was telling Johnny about the drinking club with John Lennon, Keith Moon and Harry Nilsson. During the shooting, I played the 100 Club on Oxford Street and invited Johnny along.

"He got up with us and nailed every song. I said it would be fun to be a bar band again and play all the songs of my dead drunk friends."

The Hollywood Vampires’ European tour begins at London’s O2 Arena on August 12. Full dates below.

Hollywood Vampires - Ace of Spades (At Montreux Jazz Festival) - YouTube Watch On

Hollywood Vampires: European Tour 2026

Aug 12: London O2 Arena, UK *

Aug 14: Cardiff Castle, UK $

Aug 15: Scarborough Open Air Theatre, UK $

Aug 17: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Aug 18: Manchester AO Arena, UK *

Aug 19: Birmingham Utilita Arena Birmingham, UK *

Aug 21: Colchester Castle Park, UK $

Aug 22: Halifax The Piece Hall, UK $

Aug 25: Nürnberg PSD Bank Nürnberg Arena, Germany

Aug 26: Paris Adidas Arena, France

Aug 28: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany

Aug 30: Hamburg Barclays Arena, Germany

Sep 01: Novegro-Tregarezzo Parco della Musica di Milano, Italy

Sep 02: Este Castello Carrarese, Italy

Sep 03: Zagreb Arena, Croatia

Sep 05: St. Pölten VAZ, Austria

Sep 06: Praha Sportovní hala Fortuna, Czechia

Sep 08: Budapest Papp László Sportaréna, Hungary

Sep 10: Łódź Atlas Arena, Poland

* with The Jesus and Mary Chain

$ with The Damned

Find Hollywood Vampires tickets.

Hollywood Vampires: At Montreux Jazz Festival tracklist

I Want My Now

Raise The Dead

I Got A Line On You

7 And 7 Is

My Dead Drunk Friends

Five To One / Break On Through

The Jack

Ace Of Spades

Baba O'Riley

As Bad As I Am

The Boogieman Surprise

I’m Eighteen

Combination

People Who Died

Sweet Emotion

Welcome to Bushwackers

Heroes

Train Kept A-Rollin’

School’s Out / Another Brick In The Wall