Steven Wilson announces Requiem For A Village event with Al Murray and shares new video for A Basket Of Bees

Steven Wilson has shared a video for his new single, A Basket Of Bees, which is the third track he's released from his upcoming ninth studio album, Requiem For A Village, which he released through Fiction Records on November 6.

The video is part of a series of “Village Hall Sessions”, which sees tracks from the album recreated in an appropriately retro studio environment by Wilson, Randy McStine and Russell Holzman, and all captured on film by regular collaborator Miles Skarin, who worked with Wilson on last year's The Overview.

At the same time, Wilson also announces a very special one-off event in London to help tell the story behind the album.

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He will sit down with comedian and Prog Awards host Al Murray for an evening’s conversation at the Bush Hall in Shepherd's Bush, where the pair will talk about Requiem For A Village and the wider world that the album sits in. Wilson will sign copies of Requiem For A Village after the talk. The event takes place at 8pm on Tuesday 10th November. Get tickets.

Requiem For A Village will be available on CD, Blu-Ray, 140g two 12” black vinyl, oxblood coloured two 12” vinyl and as a boxset featuring 2 CDs, Blu-Ray disc packaged in a 96-page hardback book box. Limited quantities of signed CDs will be available through Amazon, and CDs with exclusive packaging will be available through HMV.

Pre-order here.

You can order a special dark green vinyl variant of Requiem For A Village, plus a 12" x 12" exclusive art print, plus a copy of the latest issue of Prog with Steven on the front cover, with our new and exclusive bundle. Order yours here.

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