Yes share new video for Ariadne as they announce a new digital deluxe edition of Aurora

Prog legends Yes have shared a brand-new video for their song Ariadne, which is taken from the band's most recent studio album, Aurora.

The release heralds the release of a new deluxe digital edition of Aurora, including instrumentals of the full album, as well as the Ariadne video, directed by Matt Hutchings.

"Ariadne was one of those songs that seemed to reveal itself as we were writing it,” says Jon Davison. “I’ve been captivated by Greek mythology since I was a child, so there was something particularly exciting for me about exploring the story of Ariadne through music.

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"There’s a wonderful sense of mystery and discovery in the song, and that’s what I love most about it. I’m really proud of what we created together, and I hope people feel that same sense of discovery and wonder when they hear it.”

Aurora is also available as a limited deluxe 180g Light Green 2LP+2CD+Blu-ray Artbook & Poster, as well as a Ltd Deluxe 2CD+Blu-ray Artbook, both featuring the stunning artwork of Roger Dean and Freyja Dean, as well as a bonus disc of instrumentals, and a Blu-ray featuring Dolby Atmos, 5.1 Surround Sound & 24bit stereo mixes (by Curtis Schwartz). The album is also available as a Gatefold 180g 2LP and LP booklet, special edition CD digipak and as a digital album.

YES - Ariadne (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On