Yes to release complete studio recordings from both Keys To Ascension albums, on vinyl for the very first time

Yes are to release Keys To Ascension: The Studio Recordings through Spirit Of Unicorn Music/Cherry Red on January 29. The double vinyl release features the complete studio recordings from both Keys To Ascension albums, on vinyl for the very first time.

Keys To Ascension marked the first proper reunion of the Tales From Topographic Oceans/Going For The One/Tormato line-up of the band of Jon Anderson, Steve Howe, Chris Squire, Rick Wakeman and Alan White since the early 1980s (although all five had featured on the multi-line-up Union album of 1991 and subsequent tour).

The band regrouped following the splintering of Yes after 1994's Talk, when a new manager struck a deal with the Essential label (a subsidiary of Castle Communications) for a live album as long as the 70s line-up reunited. The new line-up had recorded two lengthy new songs, Be The One and That, That Is, but the record company's attention was on a new live album.

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Three live shows were recorded at the Fremont Theater in San Luis Obispo, California and the two studio tracks were added to the end of the 1996 live album Keys To Ascension. More new studio material was recorded, but no new studio album was forthcoming. Instead, a second live volume, Keys To Ascension 2, was released in 1997 with more studio material.

Angered by the lack of interest in the new material from the label, Wakeman again left the band, who then recruited current bassist Billy Sherwood and recorded the Open Your Eyes album, which was released on the Eagle label. Wakeman would never again record with Yes, although he did return from 2002 to 2004 for live work, but no new studio recordings occurred. In 2001, a single CD, Keystudio, was released, featuring the studio material.

The new 2LP set will be available as a gatefold double vinyl edition, a limited blue double vinyl edition, and a studio CD edition, featuring brand new material from Roger Dean and new liner notes from Prog magazine’s Jerry Ewing.

The live material is expected to be released at a later date.

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Pre-order Keys To Ascension: The Studio Recordings.

(Image credit: Spirit Of Unicorn Music)

Yes: Keys To Ascension: The Studio Recordings

1. Foot Prints

2. Be The One (The One / Humankind / Skates)

3. Mind Drive

4. Bring Me To The Power

5. Sign Language

6. That, That Is (Togetherness / Crossfire / The Giving Things / That Is / All In All /How Did Heaven Begin / Agree To Agree)

7. Children Of The Light (Children Of Light / Lifeline)