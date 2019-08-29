Watch InMe's captivating video for new single Blood Orange Lake

Brit alt.rockers InMe exclusively premiere their new video for Blood Orange Lake, the third single to be released off their forthcoming album, Jumpstart Hope, due for release in January 2020.

The track is the heaviest offering on their anticipated seventh studio album and will be available to purchase and stream from August 30.

Founding member and InMe vocalist Dave McPherson explains: “This is an honest ode to self loathing whilst also being a song about loving someone so much you believe they are the one.

“Blood Orange Lake has evolved a great deal from its initial form, starting out as a strange electronic song before my brother (Greg) got hold of it and shaped it even further. It’s a crazy, heavy, brutal love song.”

Following the band's videos for previous singles For Something To Happen and The Next Song the video for Blood Orange Lake is laced with an underlying narrative that continues the interlinked story that has unravelled across the band’s two previous releases, but with a slightly different approach to the love story that has unfolded thus far.

Watch the video below.

(Image credit: InMe)

InMe 2019 UK Tour Dates

Sept 08: Bristol, Exchange

Sept 09: Newcastle, Cluny

Sept 10: Glasgow, Classic Grand

Sept 12: Birmingham, Hare & Hounds

Sept 13: London, The Garage

Sept 15: Manchester, Deaf Institute

Sept 16: Leeds, Brudenell