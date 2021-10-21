The Darkness engage cattle to star in frisky video for It's Love, Jim

British rock titans The Darkness have released a video for It's Love, Jim, the latest song to be plucked from the band's upcoming album Motorheart, which is released on November 19. It follows in the footsteps of earlier singles Jussy's Girl, Nobody Can See Me Cry, and the album's title track.
It's Love, Jim tears along at a fearsome rate, and features the band engaged in some otherworldly activity, before they hasten to their equipment to perform in front of an audience comprised entirely of cattle. What follows is quite eventful.
“This song (herein referred to as “she/her”) is all about an extra-terrestrial goddess of other worldly beauty," says frontman Justin Hawkins. "She’s fast, powerful, not of this earth. Her sensual symphony nestles in your ear and lays mind eggs that seep confidence liquid into your brains. You’ll feel invincible all day long, and everything will go right after you hear it. Yeah, so it’s really catchy and should be number 1 all around the world please."
The Darkness will tour The UK in November and December, with support from rising stars of the NWOCR movement Massive Wagons. The support act was originally set to be British Lion - led by Iron Maiden founder Steve Harris - but they pulled out after failing to agree to the tour's Covid protocols.
Full dates below. Tickets are on sale now.
The Darkness UK Tour
Nov 17: Brighton Dome, Brighton
Nov 19: Winter Gardens, Margate
Nov 20: O2 Academy, Bournemouth
Nov 21: Cliffs Pavillion, Southend
Nov 23: UEA, Norwich
Nov 24: Corn Exchange, Cambridge
Nov 26: The Hexagon, Reading
Nov 27: The Great Hall, Cardiff
Nov 29: The Great Hall, Exeter
Nov 30: G Live, Guilford
Dec 02: O2 Academy, Liverpool
Dec 03: Academy, Manchester
Dec 04: Bonus Arena, Hull
Dec 06: The Victoria, Stoke-on-Trent
Dec 07: O2 Academy, Bristol
Dec 09: Barrowlands, Glasgow
Dec 10: O2 Academy, Newcastle
Dec 11: O2 Academy, Leeds
Dec 13: Rock City, Nottingham
Dec 14: O2 Academy, Birmingham
Dec 16: O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London
Dec 17: O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London