The Darkness engage cattle to star in frisky video for It's Love, Jim

British rock titans The Darkness have released a video for It's Love, Jim, the latest song to be plucked from the band's upcoming album Motorheart, which is released on November 19. It follows in the footsteps of earlier singles Jussy's Girl, Nobody Can See Me Cry, and the album's title track.

It's Love, Jim tears along at a fearsome rate, and features the band engaged in some otherworldly activity, before they hasten to their equipment to perform in front of an audience comprised entirely of cattle. What follows is quite eventful.

“This song (herein referred to as “she/her”) is all about an extra-terrestrial goddess of other worldly beauty," says frontman Justin Hawkins. "She’s fast, powerful, not of this earth. Her sensual symphony nestles in your ear and lays mind eggs that seep confidence liquid into your brains. You’ll feel invincible all day long, and everything will go right after you hear it. Yeah, so it’s really catchy and should be number 1 all around the world please."

The Darkness will tour The UK in November and December, with support from rising stars of the NWOCR movement Massive Wagons. The support act was originally set to be British Lion - led by Iron Maiden founder Steve Harris - but they pulled out after failing to agree to the tour's Covid protocols.

Full dates below. Tickets are on sale now.

The Darkness UK Tour

Nov 17: Brighton Dome, Brighton

Nov 19: Winter Gardens, Margate

Nov 20: O2 Academy, Bournemouth

Nov 21: Cliffs Pavillion, Southend

Nov 23: UEA, Norwich

Nov 24: Corn Exchange, Cambridge

Nov 26: The Hexagon, Reading

Nov 27: The Great Hall, Cardiff

Nov 29: The Great Hall, Exeter

Nov 30: G Live, Guilford

Dec 02: O2 Academy, Liverpool

Dec 03: Academy, Manchester

Dec 04: Bonus Arena, Hull

Dec 06: The Victoria, Stoke-on-Trent

Dec 07: O2 Academy, Bristol

Dec 09: Barrowlands, Glasgow

Dec 10: O2 Academy, Newcastle

Dec 11: O2 Academy, Leeds

Dec 13: Rock City, Nottingham

Dec 14: O2 Academy, Birmingham

Dec 16: O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London

Dec 17: O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London