The Darkness return with the release of their upcoming album's title-track, Motorheart

The Darkness have released the new single, Motorheart, which shares the name with their forthcoming album, due out November 19 via Cooking Vinyl.
The new single pays tribute to a "devoted sex robot", and arrives with album artwork that features a cosmic-sized extra-terrestrial woman standing over an alien planet that appears to be home to numerous phallic-shaped creatures. Honestly, what did you expect from a group of randy rockers that sport spandex?
On the new single, frontman Justin Hawkins says, “Motorheart rocks harder than anything we’ve done before. It makes me happy and proud to crank it up and literally shake my Swiss chalet to its foundations.
"Dan did an awesome job on the production, it’ll take your face off, but your skull will be grinning from meatus to meatus. Please, to enjoy.”
The Darkness will showcase songs from Motorheart on their massive 22-date UK headline tour throughout November and December this year. British Lion, the side project of legendary Iron Maiden founder and bassist Steve Harris will play in support. Tickets are available now.
Motorheart is now available to pre-order. Listen to the title-track below:
The Darkness: Motorheart - out November 19
Motorheart tracklisting:
1. Welcome Tae Glasgae
2. It’s Love, Jim
3. Motorheart
4. The Power And The Glory Of Love
5. Jussy’s Girl
6. Sticky Situations
7. Nobody Can See Me Cry
8. Eastbound
9. Speed Of The Nite Time
Bonus Tracks:
10. You Don’t Have To Be Crazy About Me… But It Helps
11. It’s A Love Thang (You Wouldn’t Understand)
12. So Long
UK 2021 tour dates:
Nov 17: Brighton Dome, Brighton
Nov 19: Winter Gardens, Margate
Nov 20: O2 Academy, Bournemouth
Nov 21: Cliffs Pavillion, Southend
Nov 23: UEA, Norwich
Nov 24: Corn Exchange, Cambridge
Nov 26: The Hexagon, Reading
Nov 27: The Great Hall, Cardiff
Nov 29: The Great Hall, Exeter
Nov 30: G Live, Guilford
Dec 02: O2 Academy, Liverpool
Dec 03: Academy, Manchester
Dec 04: Bonus Arena, Hull
Dec 06: The Victoria, Stoke-on-Trent
Dec 07: O2 Academy, Bristol
Dec 09: Barrowlands, Glasgow
Dec 10: O2 Academy, Newcastle
Dec 11: O2 Academy, Leeds
Dec 13: Rock City, Nottingham
Dec 14: O2 Academy, Birmingham
Dec 16: O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London
Dec 17: O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London