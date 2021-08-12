The Darkness return with the release of their upcoming album's title-track, Motorheart

The Darkness have released the new single, Motorheart, which shares the name with their forthcoming album, due out November 19 via Cooking Vinyl.

The new single pays tribute to a "devoted sex robot", and arrives with album artwork that features a cosmic-sized extra-terrestrial woman standing over an alien planet that appears to be home to numerous phallic-shaped creatures. Honestly, what did you expect from a group of randy rockers that sport spandex?

On the new single, frontman Justin Hawkins says, “Motorheart rocks harder than anything we’ve done before. It makes me happy and proud to crank it up and literally shake my Swiss chalet to its foundations.

"Dan did an awesome job on the production, it’ll take your face off, but your skull will be grinning from meatus to meatus. Please, to enjoy.”

The Darkness will showcase songs from Motorheart on their massive 22-date UK headline tour throughout November and December this year. British Lion, the side project of legendary Iron Maiden founder and bassist Steve Harris will play in support. Tickets are available now.

Motorheart is now available to pre-order. Listen to the title-track below:

The Darkness: Motorheart - out November 19

The Darkness will make their comeback in November with their rip-roaring new album Motorheart. Along with the pounding title track it’ll contain the brilliantly titled Welcome Tae Glasgae. Townsend Music have opened pre-orders for the orange marble vinyl edition.View Deal

Motorheart tracklisting:

1. Welcome Tae Glasgae

2. It’s Love, Jim

3. Motorheart

4. The Power And The Glory Of Love

5. Jussy’s Girl

6. Sticky Situations

7. Nobody Can See Me Cry

8. Eastbound

9. Speed Of The Nite Time

Bonus Tracks:



10. You Don’t Have To Be Crazy About Me… But It Helps

11. It’s A Love Thang (You Wouldn’t Understand)

12. So Long

(Image credit: Press)

Nov 17: Brighton Dome, Brighton

Nov 19: Winter Gardens, Margate

Nov 20: O2 Academy, Bournemouth

Nov 21: Cliffs Pavillion, Southend

Nov 23: UEA, Norwich

Nov 24: Corn Exchange, Cambridge

Nov 26: The Hexagon, Reading

Nov 27: The Great Hall, Cardiff

Nov 29: The Great Hall, Exeter

Nov 30: G Live, Guilford

Dec 02: O2 Academy, Liverpool

Dec 03: Academy, Manchester

Dec 04: Bonus Arena, Hull

Dec 06: The Victoria, Stoke-on-Trent

Dec 07: O2 Academy, Bristol

Dec 09: Barrowlands, Glasgow

Dec 10: O2 Academy, Newcastle

Dec 11: O2 Academy, Leeds

Dec 13: Rock City, Nottingham

Dec 14: O2 Academy, Birmingham

Dec 16: O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London

Dec 17: O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London