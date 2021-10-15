Steve Harris’ British Lion withdraw from Darkness tour support citing “completely unacceptable” protocols

British Lion, Iron Maiden leader Steve Harris’ hard rock band, have withdrawn from their scheduled winter tour with The Darkness, citing “completely unacceptable” protocols.

Explaining why they will no longer be participating in the tour, which is scheduled to begin in Brighton on November 17, an official statement from the band reads:



“Due to circumstances beyond our control British Lion are really sad and disappointed to announce that we will not be able to participate in the tour with The Darkness. Very recently we received their own protocols that are not Government protocols which are completely unacceptable to us. Therefore, we have no alternative but to withdraw from the tour.



“We are really gutted that this has happened and although it is really short notice we will try our best to put together some shows of our own in November/December.”

The Darkness have yet to make a statement to clarify what these protocols stipulated. No replacement for British Lion has yet been revealed.

The tour dates remain as follows:



Nov 17: Brighton Dome, Brighton

Nov 19: Winter Gardens, Margate

Nov 20: O2 Academy, Bournemouth

Nov 21: Cliffs Pavillion, Southend

Nov 23: UEA, Norwich

Nov 24: Corn Exchange, Cambridge

Nov 26: The Hexagon, Reading

Nov 27: The Great Hall, Cardiff

Nov 29: The Great Hall, Exeter

Nov 30: G Live, Guilford

Dec 02: O2 Academy, Liverpool

Dec 03: Academy, Manchester

Dec 04: Bonus Arena, Hull

Dec 06: The Victoria, Stoke-on-Trent

Dec 07: O2 Academy, Bristol

Dec 09: Barrowlands, Glasgow

Dec 10: O2 Academy, Newcastle

Dec 11: O2 Academy, Leeds

Dec 13: Rock City, Nottingham

Dec 14: O2 Academy, Birmingham

Dec 16: O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London

Dec 17: O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London