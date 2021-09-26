The Darkness celebrate the carnal power of love with Jussy’s Girl video

East Anglian rock leviathans The Darkness have released a video for Jussy's Girl, a third single to be carefully plucked from upcoming studio album Motorbreath. The release follows in the high-octane footsteps of Nobody Can See Me Cry earlier this month and the album's title track in August.

“Jussy’s Girl is a song about unrequited desires of both the flesh and the heart," proclaims Darkness frontman Justin Hawkins. "Although one could argue that hearts are made out of the same stuff as flesh. You know what I mean though. It’s about an unspeakable longing, but sounds like a bloke walking around in his 501s on a sunny day. It’s sad, but also carefree.

"Sonically we were aiming for somewhere between Def Leppard and Billy Ocean. Well, I was. There’s a helicopter in it and an awesome guitar solo. What more could you ask for?"

Indeed.

Motorheart will be unleashed via Cooking Vinyl on November 19, and is available to pre-order now in a variety of exciting formats. The Darkness will also tour The UK in November and December, with support from British Lion, led by Iron Maiden founder Steve Harris. Full dates below. Tickets are on sale now.

Motorbreath tracklist

Welcome Tae Glasgae

It’s Love, Jim

Motorheart

The Power And The Glory Of Love

Jussy’s Girl

Sticky Situations

Nobody Can See Me Cry

Eastbound

Speed Of The Nite Time

You Don’t Have To Be Crazy About Me… But It Helps *

It’s A Love Thang (You Wouldn’t Understand) *

So Long *

* - bonus deluxe tracks

The Darkness: 2021 UK Tour

Nov 17: Brighton Dome

Nov 19: Margate Winter Gardens,

Nov 20: Bournemouth O2 Academy

Nov 21: Southend Cliffs Pavillion

Nov 23: Norwich UEA

Nov 24: Cambridge Corn Exchange

Nov 26: Reading The Hexagon

Nov 27: Cardiff The Great Hall

Nov 29: Exeter The Great Hall

Nov 30: Guilford G Live

Dec 02: Liverpool O2 Academy

Dec 03: Manchester Academy

Dec 04: Hull Bonus Arena

Dec 06: Stoke-on-Trent The Victoria

Dec 07: Bristol O2 Academy

Dec 09: Glasgow Barrowlands

Dec 10: Newcastle O2 Academy

Dec 11: Leeds O2 Academy

Dec 13: Nottingham Rock City

Dec 14: Birmingham O2 Academy

Dec 16: London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

Dec 17: London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire