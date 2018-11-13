The best music documentaries on Netflix UK

There's a lot of stuff on Netflix. Like, a lot of stuff. Endlessly scrolling for hours and hours until you give up and watch Archer again. But did you know there are a wealth of music documentaries at your fingertips, just begging to be watched as you lie hungover on the sofa? Well you do now! What's more, we've put together a list of the best music docs on Netflix for you to get stuck into. We guarantee you'll learn at least three things.

Metallica: Some Kind Of Monster (2004)

Surely the documentary that every metalhead needs to see. At times it makes for punishing viewing as the Bay Area behemoths struggle with songwriting, addiction, each other and their biggest foe, Phil Towle. Give St Anger another listen after watching and the maligned album’s harsh ugliness starts to make a lot more sense.

Anvil! The Story Of Anvil (2008)

A rockumentary as hilarious and toe curling as the iconic This Is Spinal Tap except it’s unbelievably real. Both heartbreaking and warming as we follow the exploits of 50-somethings Lips and Robb determinedly keeping their dreams of heavy metal glory alive through a disastrous European tour and recording of their thirteenth album.

Kurt Cobain: Montage Of Heck (2015)

Interspersing family footage of a young Cobain, iconic live performances and animation, this documentary of the Nirvana frontman caused quite a stir when it was unveiled. Praised by critics and panned by others for its false portrayals, the story of how a troubled youngster from Washington became the biggest star on the planet is nothing less than affecting.

Jimi Hendrix: Voodoo Child (2010)

Another of rock’s most celebrated figures who left us too soon; this film aims to give us an enticing look into the mind of the guitar wizard using rare interviews, seldom seen sketches, and writings via the voice of funk god Bootsy Collins. Plus the footage of Hendrix wailing on his guitar never gets old.

Sound City (2013)

Dave Grohl’s directorial debut looks at the famous Los Angeles recording studio where everyone from Metallica and Nirvana to Neil Young and Fleetwood Mac made some of rock music’s most famous albums. Centred around the studio’s renowned Neve console, it’s a real celebration of the creative process in an era of often sterile digital technology.

Hired Gun (2016)

Produced by former session man Jason Hook of Five Finger Death Punch, this film takes the spotlight away from the stars and shines it instead on the mercenary musicians who make ply their trade playing back-up. Though there a few household names and stories such as Jason Newsted, the tales of the unheard players are just as enthralling.

Foo Fighters: Back And Forth (2011)

Everyone knows the story of the drummer from Nirvana launching his own band and becoming the nicest guy in rock, but not always the tumultuous relationships and setbacks that Grohl and co. have endured. This rockumentary goes deep into the band’s history and most importantly reveals what Dave really thinks of his band’s name.

Rush: Beyond The Lighted Stage (2010)

The Canadian team behind Metal – A Headbanger’s Journey and Flight 666 cast their eye over the career of legendary countrymen Rush. There’s a ton of great live footage as well as interviews with the band and well-known fans like Zakk Wylde, Mike Portnoy and Jack Black extolling the prog powerhouses.

We Are Twisted Fucking Sister (2014)

Chronicling the early years of the New York metal legends, including interviews with the resolute band members and raucous concert footage. This riot of a film sheds light on how exactly Dee Snider and company’s penchant for cross dressing and riling up punters went down in the 70s and early 80s' Long Island club scene.

Who The F**k Is That Guy (2017)

The title says it all. You’ve probably never heard of Michael Alago, a metal-obsessed kid from Puerto Rico who ended up signing an unknown quartet of drunks from San Francisco called Metallica amongst others. Working with everyone from White Zombie to Cyndi Lauper, this is quite the story of a music fan who exudes passion and commitment.

Danny Says (2015)

Another awesome documentary about one of the good guys behind the scenes – Danny Fields was pivotal to the careers of countless bands. From jumping onto John Lennon’s “more popular than Jesus” comment, to being a publicist for The Doors and signing The Ramones and The Stooges, this is a truly tantalising tale.