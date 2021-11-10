The best alcohol advent calendars 2021: Gin, whisky, bourbon, rum, beer!

Say goodbye to boring old advent calendars filled with tiny chocolates or Victorian-themed pictures behind ever door – and instead pull a party popper and splash into our list of some of the best alcohol advent calendars around.

Here at Louder, picking one of these annual festive treats is a firmly established tradition and counting down the days to December 25 has never been more fun thanks to a wide world of booze-soaked delights. From gin, rum and whisky, through to bourbon and beer, there's a load of adult advent calendars to choose from... but what one should you pick?

And don't forget to check out our Black Friday music deals, Black Friday wireless headphones deals, Black Friday speakers deals, Black Friday record players deals and Black Friday vinyl deals pages for all the latest offers.

Brewdog craft beer advent calendar: £84.95 Brewdog craft beer advent calendar: £84.95

This box of festive cheer contains 24 BrewDog beers including IPA's, pale ales, lagers, stouts and seasonal specials. And as if that wasn't enough, it also comes with a glass. Buy from Amazon.

BrewDog 2021 Advent Calendar (UK): £49.95 BrewDog 2021 Advent Calendar (UK): £49.95

Put the carbonation into Christmas with another BrewDog belter. This calendar contains 14 new 2021 beers, six new brews for this festive season and four online exclusives. Buy direct from BrewDog.

That Boutique-y Gin Company Calendar: £49.95 That Boutique-y Gin Company Calendar: £49.95

Atom Brands are perhaps best known for their Boutique-y whiskies, but their wide range of gins are equally splendid. With this advent calendar, you'll find 24 different wax-sealed drams from nine distilleries from four countries. Perfect!

Whitley Neill’s 12 Gins Of Christmas: £44.95 Whitley Neill’s 12 Gins Of Christmas: £44.95

Whitley Neill have given gin lovers something special with this 12 gins of Christmas advent calendar. It contains 12 x 5 miniatures including dry gins, and elderflower, rhubarb and ginger and raspberry flavoured gins. Get one at Amazon.

24 Days Of Rum advent calendar: £79.99 24 Days Of Rum advent calendar: £79.99

Fancy trying 24 rums from 24 different countries? Well, with this advent calendar you can do just that and take the edge off the cold nights. The box also comes with two glasses and additional tasting notes. Dive in over at Amazon.

Scotch Whisky Advent Calendar: £151 Scotch Whisky Advent Calendar: £151

The team at Drinks By The Dram have complied this Christmas cracker and have crammed the box with 24, 3cl bottles of whisky from across Scotland. A great way to try drams you might never have tried before.

Bourbon and American Whiskey calendar: £149.95 Bourbon and American Whiskey calendar: £149.95

If sipping bourbons and all things American whiskey-shaped are more to you’re liking, then Drinks By The Dram have you well covered, too. Bourbons, ryes, whiskey and more are crammed into this bulging box making it a star-spangled delight. Buy from Amazon.

Johnnie Walker advent calendar: £49 Johnnie Walker advent calendar: £49

Johnnie Walker is one of the biggest names in the whisky world thanks to their wide range of blends. This advent calendar contains 12 bottles for you to explore: Red Label, Black Label, Double Black, Gold Label, their 18 year old and the famous Blue Label.

Looking for more?