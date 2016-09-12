The Best New Metal Album Releases This Week

Airbourne – Breakin’ Outta Hell

Airbourne have never been a band you turn to for subtlety or nuance, so the song titles on offer here – I Go Crazy When I Drink, I’m Going To Hell For This, Never Been Rocked Like This – should come as no surprise to anyone. If it’s unapologetic party anthems you’re after, this one’s for you – read the full review here.

Vola – Inmazes

Denmark is famous for many things – bacon, Lurpak, expensive beer – and now, maybe, its growing number of challenging musical exports. Vola are one such band, their album dubbed by our reviewer as “an eclectic, invigorating listen”, which might or might not get you closer to that elusive feeling of hygge. Read the full review here.

Knocked Loose – Laugh Tracks

This hard-hitting hardcore unit have drummed up quite a following with 2014’s Pop Culture EP, and fans will be pleased to know their official debut follows in the same vein. Dubbed as “fierce, butch metal” by our reviewer, she also praises the album for “providing accurate glimpses of these guys at their best”. Check out the full review here.

Touché Amoré – Stage Four

This five piece, inspired as they are by post-punk, Discord Records and Boston hardcore, have developed a reputation as something of an emotional wrecking ball in recent years. That intensity matures here, with the album’s sombre focus on the loss of vocalist Jeremy Bolm’s mother. Our reviewer remarked that it is “unbelievably moving” piece which will “do her memory proud”. The full review is here.

If you’re looking for an easy listen, turn back. This is not for you. Our reviewer arguably said it best when he called it a “sprawling, avant-garde evolution from black metal origins to their evermore eclectic present”, not to mention “an ambitious journey through the through the history of avant-metal experimentation”. Feeling brave? Check out the full review here.

Warfather – The Grey Eminence

Morbid Angel man past and present, Steve Tucker keeps his extreme fires burning with this effort by his very own band. Our reviewer marked it out as “one of 2016’s most essential releases for death metal aficionados of any generation”. So you’d be a fool not to check it out – catch the full review here.

Barishi – Blood From The Lion’s Mouth

You like sludge? You like post-metal? Well, how about chucking in a little blackgaze? Mix it all together, and you pretty much have this latest offering from Barishi. Sure, it sounds confusing, but the results are worth taking a punt on. Read the full review here.

Heaven Shall Burn – Wanderer

The latest album from the German melodeath crew doesn’t offer anything much in the way of groundbreaking new directions, but fans should be pleased enough with its steadfast brand of melodic death metal. You can check out the full review here.

