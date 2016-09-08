Knocked Loose album review – Laugh Tracks

Knocked Loose will be the debut full-length from Kentucky’s Knocked Loose. It follows the release of 2014’s Pop Culture EP and a split with Louisville hardcore band Damaged Goods in 2015.

Deadringer is a heavy-hitting first single that provides accurate glimpses of these guys at their best. This is fierce and butch metal where frantic vocals lead the charge and occasional unpredictable moments encourage a pleasing double take.

The Rain is chock-full of palpable rage, Billy No Mates has an exciting range of vocals that moves between spoken word and guttural growls, while No Thanks and Last Words have some fun with their shifts in tempo. However, the second half of Laugh Tracks fails to keep up the momentum and the album grows too easy to tune out. Midway track Counting Worms is wonderfully passionate and raw but it doesn’t really go anywhere. For the most part, though, the band prove themselves heavy and credible. The rogue drum patterns and spirited basslines that that crop up are encouraging signs of an independent spirit and make for a promising debut.