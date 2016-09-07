Barishi album review – Blood From The Lion's Mouth

Blending Baroness’s sludgy, emotive riffs riveting, angular spasms and the transcendental exploration of post-metal and blackgaze, this Vermont band’s second effort covers a range of familiar, fertile ground as well as new territories.

It isn’t until the rays of optimism that permeate the nine-minute The Deep, that the album offers an hospitable point of entry, but propelled by the frenetic freeform drums, Grave Of The Creator and The Great Ennead hurtle by in a blink despite displaying all manner of dynamics and musical niches to explore.

The meandering title track and creepy noodling of Death Moves In Silence nod to the band’s instrumental past, but Sascha Simms’ relentless, harsh vocals add a grander ceremony for when the songs explode into fiery peaks or drag you into suffocating depths. Bonesetter’s angular clout covers a range of aural emotions, resulting in this difficult but dexterous album’s ace in the hole.