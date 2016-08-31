Knocked Loose release new song The Rain

Kentucky metallic hardcore mobsters Knocked Loose are premiering their new track The Rain exclusively with Metal Hammer. Drowning in sludge groove and powered by Bryan Garris’ snarling, throat-stripping vocals, this is a masterstroke of breakdown-loving heaviness from a band still in their infancy.

The Rain is taken from Knocked Loose’s upcoming debut album Laugh Tracks. Talking to Hammer about the song, frontman Bryan describes the song as “one of my personal favourites from the record. It features my little brother Dallas, and also continues where [2014 track] The Gospel left off. It’s pretty well-rounded and gives you a good insight on what to expect for the rest of Laugh Tracks!”

Laugh Tracks is out September 16, via Pure Noise Records.

Knocked Loose will be touring the UK, supporting Counterparts, at the following dates:

29 Nov: Southampton, Talking Heads

30 Nov: Plymouth, The Hub

1 Dec: Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach

2 Dec: Glasgow, The Cathouse

3 Dec: Manchester, Sound Control

4 Dec: Huddersfield, The Parish

5 Dec: Norwich, Owl Sanctuary

6 Dec: London, The Underworld

The top 10 most underrated US hardcore albums

The 10 Essential 90s US Punk Albums