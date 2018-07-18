Save up to 50% on rock and metal band merch at EMP

EMP are having a massive sale. Need we say more? The online store for all your favourite band and pop culture merch are having a huge sale of up to 50% for a limited time only – including a ton of band shirts and merchandise! Below we've picked ten of our favourites (from Iron Maiden to Linkin Park) but there are over 1000 deals in band merch and over 6000 deals overall.

We're not sure when this sale ends, so hurry hurry hurry!

Iron Maiden Number Of The Beast t-shirt only £13.94 One of the most iconic albums in all of heavy metal has been given the black t-shirt treatment. The classic Iron Maiden logo stands red and bold across your chest while the gilded artwork looks as striking as ever.View Deal

Volbeat anchor t-shirt only £11 Show your love for the bombastic Danish rock 'n' rollers with this tribute to their 2016 album Seal The Deal And Let's Boogie, printed on a crew neck, dark red shirt. And there's an anchor, because anchors are cool.View Deal

Metallica One t-shirt only £12.98 You probably have enough black Metallica t-shirts, so why not spice things up with a white one? The gruesome artwork from their One single back in 1989 is just what your torso needs. Lyrics to the final section of the song are also printed down the back.View Deal

Mötorhead swimsuit only £24.99 Taken from the EMP Signature Collection, this all-black swimsuit features front and back prints celebrating the mighty Mötorhead. The front with a full Snaggletooth and the back with an Ace Of Spades emblem.View Deal

Gojira Magma t-shirt only £13.98 Gojira's Magma album is a masterpiece, and you should listen to it at least once a week. Or you could wear this sweet shirt 24/7 while urging your friends to blast Magma at full volume because it's the best way to live.View Deal

Five Finger Death Punch Wicked t-shirt only £19.99 What more could you want from a Five Finger Death Punch shirt? It's black, the band name is written large, it's got the knuckleduster logo and mentions Las Vegas. Oh, and their Knucklehead logo is sitting on what looks like a pentagram. Perfect.View Deal

Metallica For Whom The Bell Tolls t-shirt only £17.99 Another t-shirt based on a Metallica classic, this time with dozens of little tiny crows (and one big scary bugger) painted across your body, alongside a tolling bell on the front and song title on the back. This is very metal.View Deal

Alestorm No Grave But The Sea t-shirt only £13.99 If you're an Alestorm fan, you need to own at least one t-shirt with a tentacle-faced evil seadog a la Davey Jones in Pirates Of The Caribbean... so thank Blackbeard this exists! The title of their latest album No Grave But The Sea is plastered across the back for good measure. Yarrr!View Deal

Linkin Park stag sweatshirt only £16.99 Inspired by Linkin Park's 2014 album The Hunting Party, this black sweatshirt not only features a ton of antlers on the front but prints down each sleeve too. Of course it's in black and it will keep you warm when the sun packs in all this heatwave nonsense.View Deal

Arch Enemy Pure Fucking Metal t-shirt only £13.98 You might wonder why the title of this t-shirt is so rude, well you might want to check what the backprint says. You might not want to wear this around your nan, but everyone else who sees you will know that you live and breathe heavy effing metal.View Deal

There are THOUSANDS of products discounted at EMP right now. Head over here to save up to 50% on clothes, toys, jewellery and much much more.