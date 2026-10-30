Tom Morello pays tribute to late Star Trek star Sir Patrick Stewart: “God bless you and thank you for your brilliance and your humanity, Captain”
Morello appeared alongside the late British thesp in Star Trek: Insurrections
Tom Morello has paid tribute to late Star Trek actor Sir Patrick Stewart
The Rage Against The Machine guitarist and self-professed Star Trek “nerd” made an uncredited cameo in the 1998 movie Star Trek: Insurrection, appearing alongside Stewart in one brief scene.
“God bless you and thank you for your brilliance and your humanity, Captain,” wrote Morello on Instagram.
Stewart, who died of Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia at the age of 86, rose to international fame playing Captain Jean-Luc Picard in the TV series Star Trek: The Next Generation, which ran between 1987 and 1994, reprising the role in four feature films.
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Dave Everley has been writing about and occasionally humming along to music since the early 90s. During that time, he has been Deputy Editor on Kerrang! and Classic Rock, Associate Editor on Q magazine and staff writer/tea boy on Raw, not necessarily in that order. He has written for Metal Hammer, Louder, Prog, the Observer, Select, Mojo, the Evening Standard and the totally legendary Ultrakill. He is still waiting for Billy Gibbons to send him a bottle of hot sauce he was promised several years ago.
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