Playlist: A soundtrack to life on the road, by Khemmis

Another Monday, another week of international lockdown. As we psych ourselves up for another stint of indoor isolation, we've enlisted the help of a whole host of musical friends to try to ease you through the socially distant days with the help of the music they love the most.

We've already heard from Trivium's Paolo Gregoletto, who shared his Ultimate Quarantine Jams, from Halestorm guitarist Joe Hottinger, who provided his favourite throwback tunes, from Jamie Lenman who took us all to the movies, from Sepultura's Andreas Kisser, who put together a list of the world's most badass guitar solos for us and from Celtic Frost mastermind Tom G Warrior who supplied us with his quarantine soundtrack, among others.

Today, we're joined by US doom troupe Khemmis. Like many bands, they were due to be out on tour imminently, in support of their new EP Doomed Heavy Metal – until Coronavirus had other ideas.

"This playlist is based around two highly relevant themes in our lives: a longing for the road and a fear of disease that infects indiscriminately," says guitarist/vocalist Ben Hutcherson.

"Like a lot of bands, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused us to cancel quite a few live appearances. It hurts to lose that income, of course, but it also hurts to miss out on the experience of traveling together and sharing our music with our fans.

"These songs have been the soundtrack to countless late night drives and pre-show warmup routines. They give us strength and connect us with other people.

"Crank these songs up, take care of yourselves, and look out for each other."

Khemmis' new EP, Doomed Heavy Metal, is available now via Nuclear Blast. You can also support the band by buying merchandise direct from their site.