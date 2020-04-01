Playlist: Trivium's ultimate soundtrack to staying inside

As the days of self-isolation begin to stretch into weeks, one thing's for sure: we're all on the look out for new things to watch, learn and listen to.

Well, we may be biased, but we here at Metal Hammer strongly believe that if you find yourself with extra time on your hands and want to do something productive and fun, your best bet is to get stuck into some new music.

We don't mean new music, necessarily – although that's another worthy way to spend your free time – just music that's new to you. The best way to do that? Dive into the musical minds of others. That way, you can discover new sounds, revisit old favourites seen through the eyes of others and fall into musical rabbit holes you never knew existed, all in the space of one lunchbreak.

So, we've enlisted some well-known musical friends to help us put together a series of playlists for those looking to broaden their musical horizons while locked down.

Here, Trivium bassist Paolo Gregoletto has put together a Quarantine Playlist for friends, fans, and anyone just looking for something a little bit different to listen to.

"These are my current quarantine jams, he says. "Hope they help you get through yours!"