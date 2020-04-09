Playlist: Tom G Warrior's quarantine soundtrack

As it is becoming more and more apparent that these weeks of self-isolation are going to stretch into months, it's our mission to provide you with plenty of great music to keep you occupied.

We've already heard from Halestorm guitarist Joe Hottinger with his guide to the tracks that shaped Halestorm, Trivium's Paolo Gregoletto with his Ultimate Quarantine Jams, and from Sepultura's Andreas Kisser, who put together a list of the world's most badass guitar solos.

Now, we've had the honour of speaking to Celtic Frost mastermind and extreme metal legend Tom G Warrior, who has kindly put together a youtube playlist of the tracks that are seeing him through this bizarre and unprecedented period of self isolation – and it's quite a surprising and atmospheric list of tunes.

Hellhammer's Apocalyptic Raids reissue will be available on April 24 on deluxe gatefold LP and media CD via Noise Records/BMG and is available to preorder here.