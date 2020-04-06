Playlist: Jamie Lenman stays in and doesn't go to the movies

Last week, our isolation playlists saw us dive into the musical minds of Trivium, Sepultura and Halestorm as we joined forces with our musical friends to bring you essential new daily playlists to see you through lockdown.
This week, movie and pop culture buff Jamie Lenman gets the ball rolling with 15 tracks handpicked from the soundtracks of the movies he's been binge-watching since the UK went into lockdown.
"I've been watching an awful lot of movies since we all went into lockdown," he says. "Here are some of my favourites tunes from the soundtracks.
"Often times your favourite bands will write these amazing songs and put them exclusively on a film soundtrack, so you buy it and then you find more amazing music!"
Here, his favourite tracks and the films they appear in.
Scott Pilgrim: Sex Bob-Omb - Threshold
Crow Salvation: PJ Harvey - Naked Cousin
Natural Born Killers: Nine Inch Nails - Burn
Bronson: Glass Candy - Digital Versicolor
The Goonies: Cyndi Lauper - The Goonies R' Good Enough
Me, Myself And Irene: Pete Yorn - Stranger Condition
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Partners In Kryme - Turtle Power
Godzilla: Silverchair - Untitled
Batman: Prince - Partyman
Back To The Future: Huey Lewis And The News - Power Of Love
Rocky IV: Robert Tepper - No Easy Way Out
Ghostbusters: Ray Parker Junior - Ghostbusters
Lost Highway: Marilyn Manson - Apple Of Sodom
Dangerous Minds: Coolio - Gangsta’s Paradise
Beavis And Butt-Head Do America: White Zombie - Ratfinks, Suicide Tanks And Cannibal Girls
Jamie Lenman's latest single, The Future Is Dead, is out now.