Neal Morse Band Rock Out With The Man In The Iron Cage

The Neal Morse Band have released their latest promo video for The Man In The Iron Cage.

It’s one of the heaviest tracks taken from the band’s new album The Similtude Of A Dream. The much-lauded double concept album is the lead album review in the latest issue of Prog. There’s also a four page interview with the band, in which they discuss the idea the new record is their best yet.

Following their appearance at next year’s Cruise To The Edge, the band head to Europe for a series of live dates:

Mar 22: Barcelona Apolo, Spain

Mar 23: Milan TBA, Italy

Mar 24: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Mar 25: Aschaffenburg Colo-Saal, Germany

Mar 26: Berlin Lido, Germany

Mar 28: Warsaw Progresja Music Zone, Poland

Mar 29: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany

Mar 30: Verviers Spirit of 66, Belgium

Mar 31: Cologne Stollwerck, Germany

Apr 01: Malmo KB, Sweden

Apr 02: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Apr 04: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg

Apr 05: Paris Divan Du Monde, France

Apr 06: Birmingham O2 Academy 2, UK

Apr 07: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK

Apr 08: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Apr 09: London O2 Islington Academy, UK

Apr 12 Tel Aviv Havana Club, Israel

May 06: Gettysburg RosFest, PA