Last week's most-read stories on TeamRock

Here are the 10 leading news stories and features from the last week on TeamRock.com.

A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, Star Wars actor Oscar Isaac was in a handful of ska punk bands.

Ska Wars: How Poe Dameron quit punk to fight The First Order

Tera Wray, the widow of the late Static-X frontman Wayne Static, died last week. She was 33. The news was confirmed by the former adult film star’s attorney Michael Fattorosi on Twitter.

Wayne Static's widow Tera Wray dead at 33

It seems Metallica’s lawyer got a bit heavy-handed with a Canadian tribute band. Find out how it unfolded…

Metallica bill tribute band... for $1

Should more bands follow Trivium’s lead and tour the towns a little off the UK circuit’s beaten track?

Trivium to play 'small' UK towns

Does anyone genuinely care about the Guns N’ Roses reunion?

Has the Guns N' Roses reunion come too late?

Here’s the inside story of the late David Bowie’s 1973 album Aladdin Sane.

Aladdin Sane: Ziggy Stardust Goes To America

Dave Grohl turned 47 last week. Instead of a lavish present, we dug up a fact for each year he’s spent on earth. Better than a gift token, right?

47 Things You Might Not Know About Dave Grohl

Is there anything more rock’n’roll than litigation? We gave it a few moment’s thought and decided that was a daft question. Of course there is.

A7X being sued by Warner Bros over contract breach

The stars came out in their droves to pay tribute to the late Motörhead frontman Lemmy in Los Angeles. The ceremony was streamed live on YouTube and is available to watch on demand. Check out The Classic Rock Magazine Show’s very own tribute here.

Lemmy funeral video available in full

David Bowie’s influence on music was wide and far-reaching. Dig around in any metal musician’s record collection and you’ll probably find a few of his classic albums…

How David Bowie influenced metal