Trivium to play 'small' UK towns

Trivium have announced a UK tour on which they’ll play a number of so-called “smaller” towns.

The metal outfit – who are currently on the road in the US – launch their run of 11 UK dates in Norwich on March 20 and will also perform in York, Kilmarnock and Lincoln. The shows are in support of latest album Silence In The Snow, released last October via Roadrunner.

Frontman Matt Heafy says: “The UK was the first place to ever truly embrace Trivium and make us feel at home. I feel now - at this very moment in time - Trivium is a better live band than we have ever been. For us to pay true homage to the place who took us in first, we can now give them the Trivium they have always deserved.”

The decision to play smaller towns came about as a result of repeated requests by fans.

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday. Fan club members can access a pre-sale from 9am on Thursday.

The shows will see new drummer Paul Wandtke making his UK debut with the band.

TRIVIUM UK TOUR 2016

Mar 20: Norwich UAE

Mar 21: Ipswich Corn Exchange

Mar 22: Portsmouth Pyramids

Mar 23: Bristol O2 Academy

Mar 25: Oxford O2 Academy

Mar 26: Lincoln Engine Shed

Mar 27: Leicester O2 Academy

Mar 29: York Barbican

Mar 30: Middlesbrough Empire

Mar 31: Aberdeen Beach Ballroom

Apr 01: Kilmarnock Grand Hall