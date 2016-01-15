Wayne Static's widow Tera Wray dead at 33

Tera Wray, the widow of the late Static-X frontman Wayne Static, has died at the age of 33.

The news was confirmed by the former adult film star’s attorney Michael Fattorosi on Twitter.

Fattorosi says: “I’m so sad today. My client and friend Tera Wray committed suicide yesterday. We were emailing back and forth on Tuesday. And today I got a call from her roommate letting me know what happened.

“Tera is once again with the love of her life, Wayne, and will be forever. May they both find peace together for all of eternity.”

Static died on November 1, 2014, aged 48. He passed away in his sleep after mixing strong prescription drugs with alcohol, with the official manner of his death given as “natural.”

Following his passing, Wray had vowed to keep his memory alive by finishing her husband’s projects. The couple married in 2008.