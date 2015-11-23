Last week's most-read stories on TeamRock

Here are the 10 leading news stories, features, reviews and blogs from the last week on TeamRock.com.
The 10 best Children Of Bodom songs, by Alexi Laiho
What Freddie Mercury Was Really Like: An Insider’s Story
The 10 best Mötley Crüe songs, by Jaret Reddick
This is a metal song played on one fret
Hinder, The Ghost Inside survive tour bus crashes
Saxon t-shirt honours EODM merch man Nick
EODM Hughes says murdered fans tried to save pals
Lamb Of God cancel entire European tour
10 mostly thought-provoking Marilyn Manson posters