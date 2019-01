You might see guitar players running their fingers up and down the neck to create a cataclysm of noise but it looks like that’s all for show, as apparently you only need one fret for a decent metal tune.

YouTuber Rob Scallon (who you might remember from playing Metallica backwards) has written a song using just the fourth fret… and a lot of bends. Sure, it’s not as intricate the djent bands with eight strings and 12 minute songs, but this is pretty impressive and better than we could do.

