Has Marilyn Manson ever been stuck for something interesting to say?

His brain has a habit of spinning threads of word gold and it tumbles out of his mouth during any interview you care to find.

And, if you couple the self-styled God Of Fuck’s quotes with inspirational images of cats, lions, wolves and a peaceful meadow, his words taken on another level of profundity.

It’s best you sit down before reading any further.

Please note: these posters are not for sale anywhere.