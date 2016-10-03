Dreamarcher stream self-titled album in full

With influences and soundscapes ranging from the melancholic, blackgaze of Deafheaven to the intense, savage hardcore of Converge, there’s a lot going on in the melting pot of Dreamarcher. And now Metal Hammer is streaming their self-titled debut album in full!

“The idea behind this album was to create something that had a broad spectrum of dynamics,” the band tell us. “The lyrics reflects upon growing up in a small, industrial town on the west coast of Norway with feelings of abandonment and insecurity, and the music was inspired and shaped by the darkness of the decaying factories and the beauty and majesty of the mountains and glaciers around.”

Take a listen for yourself.

Dreamarcher is out October 7, via Indie Recordings.